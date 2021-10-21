‘Never Been to Dubai, Was in Maldives With Family’: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Slams Nawab Malik’s Charges

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday condemned Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s comments and said that his family is being harassed for the past 15 days. Wankhede is leading the probe in Mumbai drugs case in which Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son has been arrested.

Responding to Malik’s allegations Wankhede said, “There are mechanisms to check where a person is, I have never been to Dubai with my sister. I was in the Maldives and had taken required permission from the government before I went. The date that Nawab Malik has given is false.” He added that he is a small government servant and if while serving the country he is imprisoned, he welcomes it.

“I give Malik all my wishes. If he wants to send me to jail for removing drugs from our streets then he is most welcome. No one can do extortion when he’s on a family vaccination and with his kids,” he said. Hinting at legal action against Malik, Wankhede said, “I will take permission from my agency before I go for any legal action against Nawab Malik.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau has also responded to Malik’s charges against Wankhede and released a press note with the factual position on the information. Ashok Mutha Jain, NCB DDG told news agency ANI that after joining NCB, there was no application from him for going to Dubai, he sought permission for going to the Maldives with his family.

NCB releases a press note with the factual position on certain information on social media regarding Sameer Wankhede."Certain incorrect information has been shared in social media regarding Sameer Wankhede, lRS, Zonal Director, Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB," reads the press note. pic.twitter.com/0i97av6RHz — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

After joining NCB, there was no application from him (Sameer Wankhede) for going to Dubai. He sought permission for going to Maldives with his family: Ashok Mutha Jain, NCB DDG on Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's claim that Sameer Wankhede visited Maldives, Dubai pic.twitter.com/1wB7Rlq3L2— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik accused Wankhede of extortion and released purported photos of Yasmeen Wankhede, sister of Sameer Wankhede.

Hinting at a deeper link between Sameer Wankhede and Bollywood, Malik had said, “During the pandemic, the entire film industry was in the Maldives. Sameer Wankhede must clarify what he and his family members were doing there at that time. He should clarify whether he was in Dubai," Malik said.

