Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Consumer Panel Asks Lakshmi Vilas Bank to Pay Customer Rs 40.8 Lakh for Wrongly Debiting Money

The NDRC directed the bank to pay interest on the debited money from April 11, 2015, the day of deduction, till the date of payment. It also directed Lakshmi Vilas Bank to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation to Gopal, a Karnataka resident.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Consumer Panel Asks Lakshmi Vilas Bank to Pay Customer Rs 40.8 Lakh for Wrongly Debiting Money
File photo of lakshmi Vilas Bank. (Twitter/ @GST_Accountant)

New Delhi: Apex consumer commission, the NCDRC has directed Lakshmi Vilas Bank to pay Rs 40.85 lakh to its customer along with compensation for debiting the money from his account for "no valid reason".

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the bank to pay interest on the debited money from April 11, 2015, the day of deduction, till the date of payment. It also directed Lakshmi Vilas Bank to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation to Gopal, a Karnataka resident.

The commission also rejected the bank's appeal challenging the findings of deficiency in service on its part.

"The respondent (Lakshmi Vilas Bank) had debited a sum of Rs 40,85,254/- from the account of the appellant for no valid reason. It is apparent that the complainant (Gopal) has suffered loss of Rs 40,85,254...The complainant has a right to claim this amount from the Bank," said NCDRC Presiding member Deepa Sharma and member C Vishwanath.

In April 2015, Gopal discounted a letter of credit received against his business deals with the offending bank and handed over the bill of exchange and other records for payment to another bank, Kotak Mahindra, on or before February 8, 2015.

The offending bank initially credited Rs 38 lakh against the letter of credit submitted by Gopal. However, it later debited Rs 40.85 lakh from his bank account without any valid reason.

Gopal, in his complaint, alleged that Lakshmi Vilas Bank had failed to send the requisite papers to Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tirupur, and had wrongly and without any authority debited the money.

The commission ruled that the loss of Rs 40.85 lakh suffered by Gopal would otherwise have been received from Kotak Mahindra Bank had the offending bank discounted the letter of credit within the prescribed period.

The Karnataka state commission had last year in January reached to the conclusion that there was deficiency in service on part of the bank. However, it had held that the offending bank was entitled to 10 per cent of the deducted amount and had awarded it a sum of Rs 4 lakh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram