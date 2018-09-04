NCDRC Orders Unitech to Refund Over Rs 40 Lakh to Buyer; Give Compensation

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has asked real estate giant Unitech Limited to refund over Rs 40 lakh to a home buyer for failing to hand over the possession of an apartment.The apex consumer commission has asked the company to refund within six weeks Rs 42,58,475 and give a compensation of simple interest at 12 per cent per annum to Noida resident Rishi Kapoor for a delay of over seven years in handing over the possession."Refund an amount of Rs 42,58,475 to the complainant within six weeks along with a compensation of 12 per cent per annum from the date of payment till the realisation of the amount," Presiding Member of the Commission Justice Deepa Sharma said.The commission also asked the firm to pay Rs 10,000 as litigation cost to the home buyer.Kapoor had booked an apartment in 'Unitech Horizon' in Greater Noida and he was allotted one for Rs 44,48,935, of which he paid Rs 42,58,475. He paid Rs 4,11,000 on May 22, 2006 and Rs 5,47,475 on July 3, 2006 and Rs 33 lakh was taken as loan from a private sector bank.According to the allotment letter, the apartment was to be delivered to Kapoor by November 15, 2008. However, despite the assurance given by the real estate giant, Kapoor was not given possession even after a lapse of more than seven years, after which he filed a complaint.