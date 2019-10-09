Take the pledge to vote

NCERT Advises Schools to Play 'Age-Appropriate' Songs During Lunch Breaks to Create Positive Environment

The guidelines have been formed by a team of educators in association with Jamia Millia Islamia on basis of an year long study conducted in 34 municipal corporation schools.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has advised schools to play "age-appropriate" songs when students are being served mid-day meals or during lunch breaks to create a positive and joyful environment.

In guidelines issued for "Art Integrated Learning", the NCERT said, "Research has shown that this (music) leads to better receptivity in children. It also helps in developing a sense of calmness and peace".

"While children are proceeding with the lunch or mid-day meals are being served, the schools may utilize this period of time for playing popular age-appropriate songs or music to create a positive and joyful environment," it said.

The guidelines have been formed by a team of educators in association with Jamia Millia Islamia on basis of an year long study conducted in 34 municipal corporation schools.

The council has outlined separate guidelines for teaching of art at pre-primary, primary and upper primary level detailing capacity building, planning of activities, planning time and resources, classroom management and community involvement.

Not commenting on a child's artistic capabilities, not comparing children's artwork, assessing the process and not the product and treating art as a tool rather than subject, are among the do's and don'ts NCERT has listed for art teachers in schools.

The NCERT has also told schools that art learning should be a "non-threatening" activity where children can perform without the fear of being judged.

