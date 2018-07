NCERT CEE 2018 Result out for B.Ed. / B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. Entrance Test at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in, Check Now!

NCERT CEE 2018 Result for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. entrance exam has been released by the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysuru on it official website - ncert-cee.kar.nic.in . The examination for RIE Common Entrance Test B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed was conducted in the month of June 2018 by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Candidates who had appeared for the NCERT CEE 2018 must visit the official website and check their results by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in Step 2 – Click on link ‘Download your result for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed’Step 3 – Enter details like User Id password and security codeStep 4 – Click on LoginStep 5 – Download the result and take a printout for future referenceThe result of NCERT CEE 2018 for admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. / BA. B.Ed./ M.Sc. Ed courses has already been released by the Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru, candidates can visit the official website to check the result of the same.