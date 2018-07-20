English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NCERT CEE 2018 Result out for B.Ed. / B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. Entrance Test at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in, Check Now!
The result of NCERT CEE 2018 for admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. / BA. B.Ed./ M.Sc. Ed courses has already been released by the Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru, candidates can visit the official website to check the result of the same.
(Image: News18.com)
NCERT CEE 2018 Result for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. entrance exam has been released by the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysuru on it official website - ncert-cee.kar.nic.in. The examination for RIE Common Entrance Test B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed was conducted in the month of June 2018 by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Candidates who had appeared for the NCERT CEE 2018 must visit the official website and check their results by following the instructions given below:
How to check NCERT CEE 2018 Result For B.Ed./ B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. Entrance Test?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Download your result for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed’
Step 3 – Enter details like User Id password and security code
Step 4 – Click on Login
Step 5 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/Login.aspx
The result of NCERT CEE 2018 for admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. / BA. B.Ed./ M.Sc. Ed courses has already been released by the Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru, candidates can visit the official website to check the result of the same.
Also Watch
How to check NCERT CEE 2018 Result For B.Ed./ B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. Entrance Test?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Download your result for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed’
Step 3 – Enter details like User Id password and security code
Step 4 – Click on Login
Step 5 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/Login.aspx
The result of NCERT CEE 2018 for admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. / BA. B.Ed./ M.Sc. Ed courses has already been released by the Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru, candidates can visit the official website to check the result of the same.
Also Watch
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Effect: Vodafone Doubles 4G Data Limit on Rs 199 Prepaid Plan
- Dhadak Movie Tweet Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Recreate the Magic of Sairat?
- Hyundai Kona SUV Iron Man Edition Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2018
- Melania Trump's 'Terrified' Expression as She Shakes Hands with Putin is Going Viral
- WhatsApp Will Modify Content Verification Method Used in Mexican Elections For India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...