GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NCERT CEE 2018 Result out for B.Ed. / B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. Entrance Test at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in, Check Now!

The result of NCERT CEE 2018 for admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. / BA. B.Ed./ M.Sc. Ed courses has already been released by the Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru, candidates can visit the official website to check the result of the same.

Partner Content

Updated:July 20, 2018, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NCERT CEE 2018 Result out for B.Ed. / B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. Entrance Test at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in, Check Now!
(Image: News18.com)
NCERT CEE 2018 Result for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. entrance exam has been released by the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysuru on it official website - ncert-cee.kar.nic.in. The examination for RIE Common Entrance Test B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed was conducted in the month of June 2018 by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Candidates who had appeared for the NCERT CEE 2018 must visit the official website and check their results by following the instructions given below:

How to check NCERT CEE 2018 Result For B.Ed./ B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. Entrance Test?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Download your result for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed’
Step 3 – Enter details like User Id password and security code
Step 4 – Click on Login
Step 5 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/Login.aspx
The result of NCERT CEE 2018 for admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. / BA. B.Ed./ M.Sc. Ed courses has already been released by the Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru, candidates can visit the official website to check the result of the same.


Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session

No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...