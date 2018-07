NCERT CEE 2018 Result Out for BSc BEd/ BA BEd/ MSc Ed on Website, Check Now!

NCERT CEE 2018 Result has been released by Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru for BSc BEd, BA BEd, MSc Ed on its official website - ncert-cee.kar.nic.in NCERT CEE Exam 2018 was conducted on 10 June 2018, last month, in 35 cities across the country for candidates seeking admissions in various courses like BSc-BEd, BA-BEd, MSc Ed, MEd and BEd-MEd (Integrated) offered in the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs).Candidates who had appeared for the CEE 2018 exam must check their result by following the instructions given below:How to check Results NCERT CEE 2018 for BSc-BEd, BA-BEd, MSc Ed?– Visit the official website - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in – Click on link, ‘Download Your Result for BSc Bed/ BA Bed/ MSc.Ed ’on the home page– Login with required credentials- Download the result and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/Login.aspx The result for CEE-2018 for BEd/BEd-MEd (Integrated)/MEd will be declared on 19th July 2018. The last date to submit their qualifying examination mark for courses BEd/BEd-MEd (integrated)/Med is 16th July 2018.Candidates must check the Counseling Schedule for CEE 2018 in below mentioned url: