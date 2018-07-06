English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NCERT CEE 2018 Result Out for BSc BEd/ BA BEd/ MSc Ed on Website, Check Now!
NCERT CEE Exam 2018 was conducted on 10 June 2018, last month, in 35 cities across the country for candidates seeking admissions in various courses like BSc-BEd, BA-BEd, MSc Ed, MEd and BEd-MEd (Integrated) offered in the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs).
NCERT CEE 2018 Result has been released by Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru for BSc BEd, BA BEd, MSc Ed on its official website - ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.
NCERT CEE Exam 2018 was conducted on 10 June 2018, last month, in 35 cities across the country for candidates seeking admissions in various courses like BSc-BEd, BA-BEd, MSc Ed, MEd and BEd-MEd (Integrated) offered in the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs).
Candidates who had appeared for the CEE 2018 exam must check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to check Results NCERT CEE 2018 for BSc-BEd, BA-BEd, MSc Ed?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link, ‘Download Your Result for BSc Bed/ BA Bed/ MSc.Ed ’on the home page
Step 3 – Login with required credentials
Step 4 - Download the result and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/Login.aspx
The result for CEE-2018 for BEd/BEd-MEd (Integrated)/MEd will be declared on 19th July 2018. The last date to submit their qualifying examination mark for courses BEd/BEd-MEd (integrated)/Med is 16th July 2018.
Candidates must check the Counseling Schedule for CEE 2018 in below mentioned url:
https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/Counselling_Schedule.aspx
