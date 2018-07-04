English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NCERT CEE 2018 Results Expected Today at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in, Stay Tuned!
NCERT CEE Exam 2018 conducted in 35 cities across the country in June, last month for candidates seeking admissions in various courses like BSc-BEd, BA B Ed, MSc Ed, MEd and BEd-MEd (Integrated) courses offered in the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs).
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
NCERT CEE 2018 Result is expected to be declared today i.e. 4th July 2018 on the official website of the National Council of Educational Research and Training - ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.
NCERT CEE Exam 2018 was conducted in 35 cities across the country in June, last month for candidates seeking admissions in various courses like BSc-BEd, BA B Ed, MSc Ed, MEd and BEd-MEd (Integrated) courses offered in the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) across the country.
The Regional Institutes will publish the counseling and admission schedule on their respective official websites shortly after the results are declared. Candidates who had appeared for NCERT CEE 2018 Exam must stay tuned on the official website and follow the instructions below to check their results:
How to check NCERT CEE 2018 Exam Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/
Step 2 - Click on link – ‘CEE – 2018 B.Sc. B.Ed, B.A. B.Ed. and M.Sc. Ed, Results will be announced shortly’ under Latest News on home page
Step 3 – Enter User Id, password and Security code and Login
Step 4 – Download your Result and take a Print Out for further reference
Direct Link - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/Login.aspx
The results for other courses like B.Ed/ B.Ed-M.Ed (Integrated)/ M.Ed programmes will be declared on 24th July 2018.
