NCERT Comes Up With an Alternative Academic Calendar for Primary School Students at ncert.nic.in

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released an alternative academic calendar for primary school students on its official website, ncert.nic.in, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The calendar comprises four weeks of the study plan. It includes subjects like Maths, English, Hindi, Urdu, Environmental Studies, Health and Physical Education for students of classes 1 to 5.

Initially, the calendar has been planned for four weeks only and may be extended further depending upon the situation.

ciet.nic.in/upload/AACprimary-eng.pdf

The academic calendar contains references to textbooks, chapters, themes, e-resources among other things.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, classes have been suspended and students are staying indoors. To help them continue their education, the calendar provides for using all available technological tools with the help of teachers, parents at home itself.

“This calendar includes not only generic guidelines and subject specific activities, but also detailed material on the use of different technological and social media tools as well as strategies for reducing stress and anxiety in the present time,” NCERT said

The calendar provides for checking the students’ evaluation. It says that this can be done by asking questions, encouraging interaction and suggesting another activity of similar kind.

How to download alternative academic calendar:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NCERT - ncert.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the announcement section, click on the link Alternative Academic Calendar

Step 3: Upon clicking, a new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Read the notification and download the calendar.

