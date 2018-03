NCERT Common Entrance Exam 2018 Online Registration Begins Today at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in, Apply Before 9th May 2018, 6PM

NCERT Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2018 Online Registration has begun today on the official website of National Council of Educational Research and Training - ncert-cee.kar.nic.in NCERT is scheduled to organize the Common Entrance Exam 2018 in July 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), B.A. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), M.Sc.Ed. (Six Year Integrated), B.Ed. (Two Year), M.Ed. (Two Year) and B.Ed-M.Ed. (Three Year integrated) programmes at the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) located at Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysuru, and Shillong as well as at the Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and must apply for NCERT CEE 2018 exam on or before 9th May 2018, 6PM:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ or Registration Form to register yourselfStep 3 – Login with your credentials and fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceGeneral/OBC Category - Rs.800/-SC/ST Category - Rs.400/-PH of any Category - Rs.400/-The eligibility criteria differs for various programmes therefore interested candidates must read the official Information Brochure to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Online Registration Ends – 9th May 2018Download Admit Cards – 14th May to 8th June 2018Last date to submit marks of qualifying examination for admissions to B.Sc.B.Ed./ B.A.B.Ed./ M.Sc.Ed. – 28th June 2018Last date to submit marks of qualifying examination for admissions to B.Ed./ B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. – 16th July 2018CEE-2018 Result for B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed. - 4th July 2018CEE-2018 Result for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed. (Integrated)/M.Ed. – 19th July 2018