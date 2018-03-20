English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCERT Common Entrance Exam 2018 Online Registration Begins Today at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in, Apply Before 9th May 2018, 6PM
The National Council of Educational Research and Training is scheduled to organise the Common Entrance Exam 2018 in July 2018 .
Image for representation only.
NCERT Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2018 Online Registration has begun today on the official website of National Council of Educational Research and Training - ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.
NCERT is scheduled to organize the Common Entrance Exam 2018 in July 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), B.A. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), M.Sc.Ed. (Six Year Integrated), B.Ed. (Two Year), M.Ed. (Two Year) and B.Ed-M.Ed. (Three Year integrated) programmes at the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) located at Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysuru, and Shillong as well as at the Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.
Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and must apply for NCERT CEE 2018 exam on or before 9th May 2018, 6PM:
How to apply for NCERT CEE 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ or Registration Form to register yourself
Step 3 – Login with your credentials and fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/RegistrationForm.aspx
NCERT CEE 2018 - Application Fee:
General/OBC Category - Rs.800/-
SC/ST Category - Rs.400/-
PH of any Category - Rs.400/-
NCERT CEE 2018 - Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria differs for various programmes therefore interested candidates must read the official Information Brochure to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/InformationBrochure.aspx
NCERT CEE 2018 - Important Dates:
Online Registration Ends – 9th May 2018
Download Admit Cards – 14th May to 8th June 2018
Last date to submit marks of qualifying examination for admissions to B.Sc.B.Ed./ B.A.B.Ed./ M.Sc.Ed. – 28th June 2018
Last date to submit marks of qualifying examination for admissions to B.Ed./ B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. – 16th July 2018
CEE-2018 Result for B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed. - 4th July 2018
CEE-2018 Result for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed. (Integrated)/M.Ed. – 19th July 2018
Also Watch
NCERT is scheduled to organize the Common Entrance Exam 2018 in July 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), B.A. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), M.Sc.Ed. (Six Year Integrated), B.Ed. (Two Year), M.Ed. (Two Year) and B.Ed-M.Ed. (Three Year integrated) programmes at the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) located at Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysuru, and Shillong as well as at the Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.
Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and must apply for NCERT CEE 2018 exam on or before 9th May 2018, 6PM:
How to apply for NCERT CEE 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ or Registration Form to register yourself
Step 3 – Login with your credentials and fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/RegistrationForm.aspx
NCERT CEE 2018 - Application Fee:
General/OBC Category - Rs.800/-
SC/ST Category - Rs.400/-
PH of any Category - Rs.400/-
NCERT CEE 2018 - Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria differs for various programmes therefore interested candidates must read the official Information Brochure to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/InformationBrochure.aspx
NCERT CEE 2018 - Important Dates:
Online Registration Ends – 9th May 2018
Download Admit Cards – 14th May to 8th June 2018
Last date to submit marks of qualifying examination for admissions to B.Sc.B.Ed./ B.A.B.Ed./ M.Sc.Ed. – 28th June 2018
Last date to submit marks of qualifying examination for admissions to B.Ed./ B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. – 16th July 2018
CEE-2018 Result for B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed. - 4th July 2018
CEE-2018 Result for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed. (Integrated)/M.Ed. – 19th July 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street