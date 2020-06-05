NCERT Issues Guidelines on Safe Online Learning and Preventing Cyber Bullying Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released guidelines for safe online learning in the times of COVID-19 pandemic on its official portal. The safety guidelines were made in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and aimed at preventing students from becoming victim to cyberbullying.

In the four-page advisory, the education regulatory body has included a number of steps which includes students to generate a strong password, change regularly and not be shared with anyone. Moreover, students have also been advised to only communicate with known people and practice caution while posting photos and videos on social media sites.

“With COVID-19 closing schools across all states, Education Departments have made efforts to ensure continuity of learning through various digital platforms. Millions of learners are turning to online education and with this comes a huge increase in the use of electronic devices and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs),” NCERT said.

Through these guidelines, the Council hopes to achieve a greater academic outcome. It has also released a helpline number and email for registering the complaints of cyber bullying.

Cyber bullying is a punishable offence under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Indian Penal Code.

For reading the guidelines, click on the link: