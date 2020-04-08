NCERT Regional Institutes of Education CEE 2020 Application Process Begins at cee.ncert.gov.in

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications for Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2020, which enables students to seek admission to various teacher education programmes offered by Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs). Aspirants will have to visit REI’s official website at cee.ncert.gov.in to apply for the programmes.

Through the entrance exam, candidates get admission to RIE Ajmer, RIE Bhopal, RIE Bhubaneswar, RIE Mysuru, NERIE Shillong, and Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.

In a notification released on the official website, the applications will be accepted till May 4.

Currently, the Regional Institutes of Educations offer five different teacher education programmes, i.e. B.Sc. B.Ed. (4 years), B.A. B.Ed. (4 year), M.Sc.B. Ed. (6 year), B.Ed. (2 year), and M.Ed. (2 year), while Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar provides students with two courses – B.Sc, (4 years) B.A. B.Ed. (4 years).

Once the application process gets over, RIE CEE 2020 admit cards will be released on May 12 and will be available for downloading till May 23. The Common Entrance Examination 2020 will be held on May 24.

The result for B.Sc.,B.Ed., B.A.B.Ed., and M.Sc.Ed. will be announced on July 5, and for B.Ed. and M.Ed. will be declared on July 10.

How to apply:

Step 1. Go to the official website – cee.ncert.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link reading “Candidate Registration”.

Step 3. Enter the credentials.

Step 4. Click on the submit option.

Step 6. Take a print out of your application for future reference.

