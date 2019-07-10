NCERT RIE CEE 2019 Result: Regional Institute of Education Declares B.Ed, M.Ed Results at cee.ncert.gov.in
The REI CEE Result was declared for Regional Institutes of Education (RIE) in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, NERIE Shillong, and Prarambh Haryana.
NCERT RIE CEE 2019 Result Declared | The Regional Institute of Education (RIE) has declared the result for B.Sc B.Ed/ BA B.Ed/M.Sc Ed courses today. The NCERT RIE CEE Result was published at REI’s official website cee.ncert.gov.in.
The RIE is a constituent unit of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The RIE CEE was held on June 9 for UG and PG teaching courses at affiliated universities.
REI CEE Result 2019: Steps to Check
Step 1. Visit the official website of Regional Institute of Education or click on the link cee.ncert.gov.in
Step 2. Click on link reading as RIE CEE Result for BSc B.Ed/ BA B.Ed/M.Sc Ed
Step 3. Enter the required details in the candidate login box
Step 4. The RIE CEE UG and PG Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download the RIE CEE B.Ed and M.Ed Result and take a print out
