A Lakh Suggestions, Training 42L Teachers: In Biggest Exercise, NCERT to Review Curriculum Framework After 14 Years
The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) released in 2005 removed the focus from teachers to students to ensure ‘learning without burden’.
New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research Training (NCERT) said that a review of National Curriculum Framework (NCF) will start soon.
The preliminary work on the review of the last NCF, published in 2005, has begun and the committee to undertake the task will be formed shortly, TOI reported.
“Society needs a change and our focus will, therefore, be on experiential learning. This will further take forward the shift of focus of 15 years ago from teachers to the students to promote learning without a burden and to change the tendency to learning by rote,” Hrushikesh Senapaty, director of NCERT said.
“The work we have done on rationalisation of textbooks will form the basis of the review of the 2005 NCF,” he added. NCF provides a framework for the creation of the school syllabi and the writing of textbooks while giving guidelines on teaching practices in India.
According to the sources, the exercise will be officially announced after the Lok Sabha elections’ result on May 23.
In the biggest exercise in school education reforms, the council received as many as one lakh suggestions from 72,000 stakeholders, including students, teachers, parents, intellectuals and members of civil society.
The council, which has already conducted a pilot run in Tripura, where it trained 31,000 teachers over three-four months, is planning a mammoth training programme for 42 lakh government elementary school teachers by December 2019.
