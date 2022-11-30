NCIB Says Men Could Be Jailed For Staring At Women for 14 Seconds And Twitter Has Thoughts

There are many ways through which a woman is harassed in the public. One of them is staring. Not anymore! Taking to Twitter, the National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) informed that staring at any girl or woman for longer than 14 seconds can result in the imprisonment of the accused. “Seeing any girl / woman for more than 14 seconds can lead to jail. Because knowingly or unknowingly or jokingly staring at a familiar or unfamiliar girl / woman for more than 14 seconds is a serious crime under section 294 and 509 of the IPC. Such cases come under molestation," read the tweet.

The bureau further said that those proven guilty of doing such acts can be imprisoned for a minimum of 3 months and it can even extend to a year. The accused could also be fined.

As always, the netizens had a lot to say about it. “It’s the most obnoxious law to have ever existed. The laws are biased and predatory. Instead of promoting equality, these laws victimize men. Repeal of such unscientific laws is the need of the hour. Indian Judiciary demands urgent reforms," wrote a Twitter user.

Some people also shared memes on the same. Have a look:

*Me looks at a girl more than 14 secs.**Le girl :- https://t.co/Cqc06HPL1e pic.twitter.com/JFOXazH6GU — Danish ❤️ (@Sillent_01) November 29, 2022

13 second is the limit https://t.co/Pgpm9yNVAo— Gagan Bramha … (@AlphaBramha) November 28, 2022

So 14 sec is the limit..Whats the cooling off period before round 2 ? https://t.co/NxLMFBK0OP— ChS (@Sanghchint) November 28, 2022

I have lots of questions Why only 14 sec?What if the man was wearing glasses?How can a girl prove it?Why is this rule only limited to girls?I agree with the safety of women should be of the highest priority.I think this rule can get misused, it should be analyzed properly https://t.co/5Iv73FFuSC pic.twitter.com/1DUJCWteSr — Akhil Chavan (@Akhilicious_) November 28, 2022

What about men ? Why rules are not same ?GENDER equality is joke to you? https://t.co/gshTBLu2vA — ™ (@HeyltsFrozy) November 28, 2022

What is the timing if a women is staring at a man? Or women staring is not a crime? @voiceformenind @NCMIndiaa https://t.co/IqyqVz0PgS— ADARSH ANJAN (@adarsh_anjan26) November 28, 2022

Relax boys 10 ,10 second ka 2 round lagaenge https://t.co/IfkCtlZgc3— S H I V A (@Rajput_Shiva9) November 28, 2022

