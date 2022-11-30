NCIB Says Men Could Be Jailed For Staring At Women for 14 Seconds And Twitter Has Thoughts

CHANGE LANGUAGE
By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 17:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Taking to Twitter, the National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) informed that staring at any girl or woman for longer than 14 seconds can result in imprisonment.

There are many ways through which a woman is harassed in the public. One of them is staring. Not anymore! Taking to Twitter, the National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) informed that staring at any girl or woman for longer than 14 seconds can result in the imprisonment of the accused. “Seeing any girl / woman for more than 14 seconds can lead to jail. Because knowingly or unknowingly or jokingly staring at a familiar or unfamiliar girl / woman for more than 14 seconds is a serious crime under section 294 and 509 of the IPC. Such cases come under molestation," read the tweet.

The bureau further said that those proven guilty of doing such acts can be imprisoned for a minimum of 3 months and it can even extend to a year. The accused could also be fined.

As always, the netizens had a lot to say about it. “It’s the most obnoxious law to have ever existed. The laws are biased and predatory. Instead of promoting equality, these laws victimize men. Repeal of such unscientific laws is the need of the hour. Indian Judiciary demands urgent reforms," wrote a Twitter user.

Some people also shared memes on the same. Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier today, memes went viral after a report claimed that data of over 500 million WhatsApp users from different countries was put for sale on hacker forums. While WhatsApp that there is no evidence of a data leak from the messaging app, people took to their Twitter handles and shared memes on the same. While few shared snippets from movies, others just wrote hilarious captions. “The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp,” said a WhatsApp spokesperson on Monday.

first published:November 30, 2022, 17:46 IST
last updated:November 30, 2022, 17:48 IST