INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

NCLAT Cancels Summer Vacation to Cover Shortfall in Working Days due to Lockdown

Representative Image. A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown. (Reuters)

Representative Image. A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown. (Reuters)

The Delhi-based principal bench was scheduled to go on summer vacation in the month of June.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 8:44 PM IST
Share this:

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has cancelled its summer vacation this year to cover the shortfall in working days due to closure during the lockdown.

The appellate tribunal was supposed to be closed for summer vacations in the month of June this year from 1st till 30th.

However, in a full-court meeting held on Wednesday, the NCLAT has decided to cancel it and function during the month of June, said a notice issued by the registrar of the appellate tribunal.

"As resolved in the full-court meeting of the NCLAT held on 13th May, 2020, it is informed that to make good the shortfall in working days occasioned due to imposition of lockdown on account of outbreak of COVID-19 declared as pandemic, the annual vacation commencing w.e.f. 1st June, 2020 till 30th June, 2020 notified earlier in the calendar 2020, shall stand cancelled and the court shall function during the month of June 2020," said the NCLAT in a circular.

Several judicial bodies and quasi-judicial bodies have cancelled their summer vacations to cover up the lost working days, as they were closed during the lockdown.

Last week, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had cancelled the scheduled summer vacation for all its benches across the country this year.

The Delhi-based principal bench was scheduled to go on summer vacation in the month of June.

The NCLAT is presently headed by Justice Bansi Lal Bhat, who was appointed as the officiating chairperson of the appellate tribunal in March this year.

The NCLAT was constituted under Section 410 of the Companies Act, 2013 for hearing appeals against the orders of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

It is also the appellate tribunal for hearing appeals against orders passed by NCLT under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

It is also the appellate tribunal to hear and dispose of appeals against any order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading