NCLAT Dismisses RoC Plea on Modification of Judgement in Tata-Mistry Matter
A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya dismissed the plea filed by RoC. NCLAT further said that its December 18, 2019 judgement has no aspersions cast against it.
File photo of Cyrus Mistry. (PTI)
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday dismissed the petition filed by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) and refused to modify its judgement passed in the Tata-Mistry matter.
"There is no ground to amend judgement dated December 18, 2019," said NCLAT.
NCLAT, on December 18, had directed to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the USD 110-billion Tata group.
Tata Sons has moved Supreme Court last week against NCLAT's December 18 order.
