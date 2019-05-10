English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Minority Panel Asks Sam Pitroda to Apologise Over 'Hua Toh Hua' Remarks on '84 Riots
Based on a complaint by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, National Commission for Minorities member Atif Rasheed issued the notice to Pitroda asking him to explain his remarks.
Congress leader Sam Pitroda.
New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities on Friday sent a notice to Congress leader Sam Pitroda over his "so what" remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots and asked him to tender an unconditional apology towards the Sikh community for the comments.
Based on a complaint by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, commission member Atif Rasheed issued the notice to Pitroda asking him to explain his remarks.
The statement has hurt the religious feelings and sentiments of the Sikh community and will also act as a rift between two communities, the letter sent to Pitroda read.
"As NCM is constituted as a statutory body by an Act of Parliament and is empowered to look into specific complaints regarding deprivation of rights and safeguards of minorities, it has taken the complaint very seriously as Sikhs are one of the notified minority communities in India and the incident of 1984 massacre is a blot in the history of mankind," the letter stated.
The NCM asked Pitroda to explain his views on the statement given on May 9 and also directed him to tender an unconditional apology towards the Sikh community immediately.
Pitroda, a close aide of party president Rahul Gandhi and Overseas Congress' head, had on Thursday reportedly said "hua toh hua" (so what, it happened) about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He made this remark in response to a question on the riots by a media person in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.
Pitroda, a close aide of party president Rahul Gandhi and Overseas Congress' head, had on Thursday reportedly said "hua toh hua" (so what, it happened) about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He made this remark in response to a question on the riots by a media person in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.
