NCM Seeks Reports in Lakhimpur Kheri Incident, Killings in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Commission for Minorities has taken suo motto cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including Sikhs, died and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to furnish a detailed report in the matter. The NCM has also taken suo motu cognizance of the killings of civilians, including Sikhs, in Srinagar, and asked for a report from the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary.

A press note posted on the NCM's Twitter handle on Friday said, "Chairperson, National Commission For Minorities (Iqbal Singh Lalpura) has taken suo motto cognizance of the incident regarding death of several persons including Sikhs during farmers agitation in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh." The NCM chairperson has asked "Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, to furnish a detailed report in the matter", the press note dated October 7 said.

Violence had broken out on Sunday after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters who were demonstrating against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri. Eight people, including four farmers were killed in the violence. People belonging to the Sikh community were among the victims.

The four deceased farmers were identified as Daljeet Singh (32) and Gurvinder Singh (20), both from Bahraich district, and Lavpreet Singh (20) of Chaukhada farm and Nachhatar Singh (65) from Nandapurwa village, both falling in Kheri. The NCM chief has also taken suo motu cognizance of the killings of civilians, including Sikhs, in Srinagar, another press note said.

Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, has been asked to furnish a detailed report in the matter and ensure adequate protection be given to the Sikh Minority community in the state for instilling confidence and avoiding recurrence of such incidents in future, it said. Supinder Kaur, a Srinagar-based Sikh and the principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Eidgah in downtown Srinagar, and Deepak Chand, were gunned down on Thursday when school had settled down to another day of online classes.

Seven civilians, including four from minority communities, have been killed by militants in five days in the Kashmir Valley.

