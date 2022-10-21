NCMC Reviews Preparedness for Possible Cyclone Over Bay of Bengal Next Week

The National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Friday reviewed preparedness of central and state governments for a possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to make landfall on October 25. At the meeting, the cabinet secretary said fishermen at sea should be called back and it must be ensured that people from vulnerable areas are evacuated well in time before the storm, according to an official statement.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) reviewed preparedness of central ministries, agencies, and state and Union Territory governments for the possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. The director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed the NCMC about the current status of the weather system in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to move northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm on October 24, the statement said.

Thereafter, it is likely to move north-eastwards and reach the West Bengal Bangladesh coasts on October 25, skirting the Odisha coast. It is likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around October 25 midnight. The chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands apprised the committee of preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration.

Fishermen out at sea have been alerted to return back and others not venture into the sea, the statement said. The National Disaster Response Force has made its teams available to the states and additional teams are also being kept in readiness. Rescue and relief teams of the army and the navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby.

Reviewing preparedness, Gauba stressed that preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by authorities of state and Union Territory governments and central agencies concerned. The aim should be to keep loss of lives to zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure such as power and telecom, and incase of damage to this infrastructure, it must be restored in the shortest possible time, he said.

The cabinet secretary assured the state and Union Territory governments that all central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance. Those who attended the meeting included chief secretaries of Odisha, West Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, special chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh, secretaries of the home affairs and the power ministries, representatives of the Department of Telecom and member secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority.

Director general of the National Disaster Response Force, IMD director general, director general of the Coast Guard, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to The Chairman Chiefs Of Staff Committee and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs were also part of the meeting.

