NCP Candidate Jonathone Sangma Shot Dead in Poll-bound Meghalaya

With less than a week left for the assembly elections in Meghalaya, a local terror group is supposed to have planned and killed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Jonathone Sangma from Williamnagar seat with an IED blast on Sunday.Two of his guards were also killed in the attack.According to reports, for past few days, warnings had been issued by this unidentified group against supporting Sangma.The incident took place around 7.50 pm at Samanda, a remote location nearly 245km from Shillong. The 43-year-old NCP candidate was returning to Williamnagar from poll campaigning, when the convoy came under attack, according to police.Jonathone Sangma had reportedly received death threats while he was campaigning for 2013 assembly elections as well.Expressing condolences, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the unexpected loss of Jonathone N Sangma. My heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. The blood of innocents spilled by the enemies of the State will not disturb the peace in Meghalaya."According to police, Jonathone Sangma's convoy was ambushed in a suspected IED blast, after which he was shot. Sangma had recently joined the NCP and was contesting against Congress minister Deborah C Marak. There were eight other candidates in the fray from Williamnagar. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held for the 60-member house on February 27.The Garo National Liberation Army, a rebel outfit fighting for a sovereign Garoland, had put up posters in the constituency, threatening voters with dire consequences if they voted for Sangma.