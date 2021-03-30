india

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Mumbai Due to Abdominal Pain

File photo of NCP president Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

Sharad Pawar, who has been diagnosed with gall bladder disease, was to undergo an endoscopy tomorrow. ​

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar, who has been diagnosed with a gall bladder disease and was to undergo an endoscopy tomorrow, has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of abdominal pain, the party said today.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was supposed to be admitted in hospital for endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but since he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he is admitted in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted.

“He is on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted in hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. Hence, all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,” the NCP spokesperson had informed yesterday.

The 80-year-old cancer survivor underwent a similar procedure earlier too.

first published:March 30, 2021, 17:42 IST