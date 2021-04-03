india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Good Health, Says Maha Minister Nawab Malik
1-MIN READ

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Good Health, Says Maha Minister Nawab Malik

File photo of NCP president Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

File photo of NCP president Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar underwent a check-up at 7 pm and is now allowed to walk and take solid food, said Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar who underwent a surgical procedure for the removal of a gall bladder stone two days ago is responding well to the treatment, a party leader said on Thursday. He underwent a check-up at 7 pm and is now allowed to walk and take solid food, said Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Twitter.

Pawar was responding well to the treatment and was in excellent health, said Malik. Pawar, 80, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here on Tuesday after he experienced abdominal pain. He underwent endoscopy for the removal of a gall bladder stone on the same night.

Tags
first published:April 03, 2021, 12:40 IST