NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Seeks Action against Mumbai IAS Officer over Anti-Gandhi Tweet

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday demanded "exemplary" action for IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari for her controversial tweet on Mahatma Gandhi.In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Pawar said, "If the government doesn't take action, it would be deemed that its policy and intention has reached its lowest ebb".In the tweet, which has since been deleted, BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nidhi Choudhari had called for removal of Mahatma Gandhi's statues from across the world and his images from the Indian currency notes. She also "thanked" the Mahatma's assassin Nathuram Godse for 30.1.1948.After a row erupted, the officer clarified the tweet was "sarcastic" and that it was "misinterpreted"."A government official in a progressive state like Maharashtra making such insulting comments against Mahatma Gandhi, and the state government turning a blind eye to it is a serious matter," Pawar said.Her comments were not only condemnable but were fit for action against her, the former Union minister said, adding that he was shocked to hear about the contents of the tweet. Pawar said he expected an "exemplary action" against the bureaucrat from the chief minister.The Congress and Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have already demanded suspension of Choudhari over the tweet.