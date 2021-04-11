NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to Undergo Scheduled Surgery Tomorrow, Admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where he is scheduled to undergo a surgery on Monday morning for his gallbladder ailment, party leader Nawab Malik has said. “Our party President Sharad Pawar saheb has been admitted in Breach Candy Hospital and as informed earlier, a surgery will be performed tomorrow to address his Gall Bladder ailment,” Malik wrote on Twitter.

Pawar recently underwent a procedure for a gall bladder issue and was discharged from hospital in Mumbai earlier this month. The doctors had then said that Pawar would undergo a surgery after 15 days keeping in mind his other health parameters. Pawar had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct on March 30 at the Breach Candy Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital on March 30 after he experienced abdominal pain.

