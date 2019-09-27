NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's Daughter Supriya Sule Stung by Dengue, Advised Bed Rest

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said she has been diagnosed with dengue.

Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Pune, Sule said she and her team were coordinating with government officials to ensure relief measures are taken in her rain-hit constituency.

Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, shared the update on Twitter and said, "Although I have been diagnosed with Dengue and advised bed rest - My team and I are coordinating with the Government Officials to expedite the relief and rehabilitation measures."

Sule also offered condolences to families of those who lost their loved ones in rain-related incidents in Pune.

At least 12 people were killed in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after heavy rains lashed Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said, adding that so far, nearly 10,500 people from several water-logged areas were shifted to safer places.

Of the 1,224 suspected cases from the sample sent to the PMC health department till September 23, 219 people were tested positive of dengue. In June and July, 100 positive cases each of dengue were recorded, while the month of August saw 168 cases of the vector-borne disease.

Pune recorded a total of 682 cases of dengue in 2018.

As dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water, it is advisable to prevent any accumulation of water in the neighbourhood. People should also keep a check on water storage at home.

People can prevent themselves from being bitten by mosquitoes using mosquito repellant, wearing full-length clothes, using mosquito nets and cleaning the house with disinfectants.

Initial symptoms of dengue include high fever and severe headache accompanied by severe pain behind the eyes. Other associated symptoms are joint pain, muscle and bone pain, rash, and mild bleeding.

