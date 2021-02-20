News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»NCP Leader Eknath Khadse, Minister Bacchu Kadu Test Positive for Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

NCP Leader Eknath Khadse, Minister Bacchu Kadu Test Positive for Coronavirus

File photo of Eknath Khadse.

File photo of Eknath Khadse.

Bacchu Kadu was admitted in November last year for Coronavirus. He said he was tested positive again and feeling fine.

NCP leader Eknath Khadse and Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu claimed separately on Friday to have contracted coronavirus infection for a second time. Khadse, a former minister who is admitted to Bombay Hospital here, announced the result of his COVID-19 test.

”I was admitted in November last year for the same infection. I have tested positive again. I am feeling fine,” he said. Minister of State for Water Resources Bacchu Kadu also made a similar announcement.

He had tested positive for the infection in September. ”I have tested COVID-19 positive for a second time.

"I am currently in isolation. Those who have come in contact with me, plese get tested,” he tweeted. Meanwhile, sources close to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said he has isolated himself as two people who worked in his office have tested positive for virus.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...