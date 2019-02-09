English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sharad Pawar May Rethink Retirement, Says Party ‘Insisting’ He Fight from Madha Seat
NCP leaders have tried to convince Sharad Pawar during a Lok Sabha candidates' review meeting held in Pune. They told him that the party listened to him, and that is why he too should listen to the party.
File photo of Sharad Pawar (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Almost a year after he announced that he will not fight the Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar is likely to take a U-turn on his position.
Pawar announced on Friday evening that the party leaders have insisted that he contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, so he will think about it. Senior party leaders told CNN News18 that in view of the current national political scenario, NCP was keen to see Pawar get elected in Lok Sabha.
"Look at the political situation in the country today. There is so much of disappointment against the BJP government. People are unhappy with Modi. In such a scenario, we think that Pawar Saaheb should be in Lok Sabha. We have insisted that he should fight the coming elections," a senior NCP leader told CNN News18.
Sources said that NCP leaders like Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Vijaysingh Mohite Patil have tried to convince Sharad Pawar during a Lok Sabha candidates' review meeting held in Pune. They told him that the party listened to him, and that is why he too should listen to the party.
"Vijaysingh Mohite Patil insisted that Pawar Saaheb fight from Madha constituency," a senior leader said. When asked why Pawar wouldn't fight from Baramati, his home turf, he said, "We have a very strong candidate in Baramati. That is our strongest candidate. We will not like to disturb that. That candidate has done maximum public campaigning."
Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule will fight the Lok Sabha elections from Baramati, the home turf of Sharad Pawar.
Pawar had represented Madha previously during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. He is learnt to have told the party workers that he wasn't keen on fighting the elections, but after the party's insistence, he would first like to consult his family. Pawar is 78.
Meanwhile, senior cabinet minister Chandrakantdada Patil warned Sharad Pawar that the BJP will defeat him if Pawar contested from Madha.
"I have utmost respect for Sharad Pawarji. He is very active even at this age. He calls and follows up even for the smallest of his party workers. But looking at his age, I would advise him to not fight elections. One Lok Sabha constituency means at least 600 villages. Will he have the capacity to travel to so many places? Moreover, let me also say, that if he contests from Madha, and BJP fields the candidate there, then we will definitely defeat him," he said.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
