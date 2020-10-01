NCP Leaders Target UP Govt After Cong Convoy Stopped By Police

Mumbai: NCP leaders on Thursday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government after the convoy of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped by police while they were going to Hathras to meet the family of the Dalit gang-rape victim. After being stopped in Greater Noida by UP Police, the Congress leaders proceeded on foot towards Hathras.

Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh told reporters here that there should be no objection to a leader of a political party going there (Hathras) to condole with the family. “I feel quite surprised that the Uttar Pradesh government did not allow a senior leader of the party to meet the kin. This is a very serious issue,” he said.

NCP MP Supriya Sule also condemned the UP Police’s action. A large number of Congress workers from Uttar Pradesh accompanied the two leaders on their march towards Hathras.

They also raised slogans against the UP government.

