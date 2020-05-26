INDIA

NCP MLC Booked for Joining Group Prayer on Eid-ul-Fitr in Maharashtra's Parbhani District

Representative image.

The prayer was held on a ground adjacent to residence of Durrani who also took part in the congregation in violation of the lockdown norms, a Pathri police station official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 9:19 PM IST
A case has been registered against NCP MLC Babajani Durrani for offering Eid prayer in a group in Parbhani district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The prayer was held on a ground adjacent to residence of Durrani who also took part in the congregation in violation of the lockdown norms, a Pathri police station official said.

"Though social distancing norms were followed during the prayer but it was held in violation of the orders issued by the district collector. A case was registered against Durrani and others on Monday," said assistant inspector, Pathri police station, Balaji Tippalwad.

The case was registered under various sections of the Disaster Management Act, he said.


