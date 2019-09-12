Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

NCP MP Supriya Sule Complains of Harassment by Taxi Tout at Dadar Railway Station, Man Fined

Sule, who lodged a complaint with the Railway police, said a man called `Kuljit Singh Malhotra' entered her railway compartment and blocked her way while asking if she needed a taxi.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NCP MP Supriya Sule Complains of Harassment by Taxi Tout at Dadar Railway Station, Man Fined
Supriya Sule (File Photo)
Loading...

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule alleged harassment by a man touting cab service at the Dadar railway terminus here on Thursday.

Sule, who lodged a complaint with the Railway police, said a man called `Kuljit Singh Malhotra' entered her railway compartment and blocked her way while asking if she needed a taxi.

Even when she made it clear that she did not need one, he "blocked my path, harassed me and shamelessly even posed for photo", Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, tweeted.

The Railway Protection Force later informed her that he had been apprehended and fined, she added.

"If touting is permitted under the law, then it cannot and should not be permitted within train stations or airport but only at designated taxi stands," the Baramati MP said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram