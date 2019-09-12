NCP MP Supriya Sule Complains of Harassment by Taxi Tout at Dadar Railway Station, Man Fined

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule alleged harassment by a man touting cab service at the Dadar railway terminus here on Thursday.

Sule, who lodged a complaint with the Railway police, said a man called `Kuljit Singh Malhotra' entered her railway compartment and blocked her way while asking if she needed a taxi.

Even when she made it clear that she did not need one, he "blocked my path, harassed me and shamelessly even posed for photo", Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, tweeted.

.@RailMinIndia - Kindly Look into the matter so that passengers don't have to experience such incidents again. If touting is permitted under the law, then it cannot and should not be permitted within train stations or airports, and only at DESIGNATED taxi stand.(2/3) — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 12, 2019

The Railway Protection Force later informed her that he had been apprehended and fined, she added.

"If touting is permitted under the law, then it cannot and should not be permitted within train stations or airport but only at designated taxi stands," the Baramati MP said.

