NCPCR Asks Police to File Case Against Digvijaya Over Remarks on Kids Studying at RSS Schools

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to Madhya Pradesh’s Director General of Police to register a case against Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh over his alleged remarks that students of RSS-backed ‘shishu mandirs’ schools are taught hatred.

Former Protem speaker and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma had also condemned Singh’s remarks that ‘shishu mandirs’ (RSS-run schools) teach hatred which in turn leads to riots. Singh had made the statement while addressing a dharna staged by 19 political parties on Saturday.

BJP state president VD Sharma hit back at Singh and said the man who stands with Maoists and terrorists is questioning RSS and ‘shishu mandirs’. Sharma had even said the institutions teach ‘rashtrabhakti’ not hatred.

NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanungo in the letter to the DGP on Monday had referred to a complaint received from Saraswati Shishu Mandir students who had objected to Singh’s remarks.

Prima facie, Singh’s comments were in violation with Sections 153 a, b and 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, said commission chairman in the letter.

The chairman also asked the police to register a case against Singh and present a report to him following a probe.

