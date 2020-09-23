INDIA

1-MIN READ

NCPCR Received 111 Complaints Of Child Marriage In 2019-20: WCD

A total of 111 complaints of child marriage have been received by the apex child rights body NCPCR during 2019-20, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Wednesday. The highest number of 26 complaints were received from Uttar Pradesh, according to state and union territory-wise details provided by WCD minister Smriti Irani to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Replying to another question, Irani gave data according to which 684 one-stop centres, which help women in distress, have assisted 3,05,896 women since its inception in 2015.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 23, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
