NCPCR Seeks Explanation From MP Board for Mentioning PoK as Azad Kashmir in Class 10 Paper
In a letter to MPBSE secretary, the Commission's chairman, Priyank Kanoongo, said prima facie this seems to be a criminal offence.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Saturday sought explanation from the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir' being mentioned as 'Azad Kashmir' in a Class 10 question paper.
In a letter to MPBSE secretary, the Commission's chairman, Priyank Kanoongo, said prima facie this seems to be a criminal offence.
"You are requested to urgently investigate into this matter. The Commission may also be informed of the action taken against the person responsible in this matter," the letter said.
One of the questions in the Social Science examination of Class 10 asked candidates to identify 'Azad Kashmir' on the map. The term also occurred in a match-a-pair question.
"Such kinds of questions are potentially misleading which can negatively influence the minds of children, since Azad Kashmir is not a constitutionally approved phrase or term," Kanoongo said.
"Also, usage of such terms in examination paper by the Madhya Pradesh State Board is viewed as endorsement of such phrases which is not in consonance with the Constitution of India," he added.
He sought an action taken report from the MPBSE in the matter.
"In absence of compliance report within stipulated time, the Commission will be constrained to take further action as per the provisions contained in Section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005," he said in the letter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Triumph Tiger 900 First Ride Review: GT, Rally and Everything 'Pro' in Between
- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Enjoy Holi Bash, Watch Videos
- Tamil Nadu Woman Makes Eco-friendly Sanitary Pads to Promote Menstrual Hygiene
- Hardik Pandya Set to Make Comeback Against South Africa
- YES Bank Moratorium Will Hit UPI: PhonePe, Flipkart, Swiggy, PVR and More Use YES Bank UPI