NCPCR Seeks Probe into Death of Three-year-old over Unavailability of Ambulance in Bihar
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also sought stringent action against the hospital administration if found guilty.
Representative image.(Reuters)
The apex child rights body has sought a probe into the reports of negligence by a state-run hospital in Bihar that led to the death of a three-year-old.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also sought stringent action against the hospital administration if found guilty.
According to media reports, the Patna hospital refused to provide ambulance to a family in Jehanabad, about 48 km away, forcing the mother and the father to walk the distance with their ailing child, who later died.
Writing to the Deputy Commissioner, Jehanabad, and District Magistrate, Patna, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo sought an inquiry into the matter.
"Further adequate compensation should be provided to the family of the deceased child. Kindly make necessary arrangements on an urgent basis for parents of the deceased child to reach their native place," he said.
He also sought an action-taken report within 3 days.
