English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCP's Bhaskar Jadhav Resigns as MLA, Joins Shiv Sena
Jadhav, who represented Guhagar constituency, was part of the Sena before joining the NCP in 2004
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: NCP leader Bhaskar Jadhav joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray after resigning from the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday morning.
Jadhav, who represented Guhagar constituency, was part of the Sena before joining the NCP in 2004.
Speaking at Jadhav's induction function, Thackeray said the Sena-BJP alliance talks for the upcoming state Assembly polls were in the final stages.
"The list of seats given by the BJP will be discussed by our party leaders," Thackeray said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Everyone's Called it 'Rumour', but the Internet Still Wants to Know 'Is MS Dhoni Retiring?'
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshay Khanna Shines in the Business of Law and Justice
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG
Photogallery
Loading...