NCP's Dhananjay Munde Seeks Mobile Jammer Near EVM Strong Room in Parli

In his letter, NCP's Dhananjay Munde, sought the installation of mobile network jammer around the strong room and counting centre in Parli between October 21 (day of voting) and 24 (day of counting).

Angana Chakrabarti | @AnganaCk

Updated:October 19, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
NCP's Dhananjay Munde Seeks Mobile Jammer Near EVM Strong Room in Parli
File photo of Dhananjay Munde. (Image : Twitter)

Beed: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is contesting election from Parli seat in Maharashtra's Beed, has written to the returning officer demanding that a mobile

network jammer be activated outside the strong room and vote counting booth to avoid "EVM tampering".

In his letter, Dhananjay Munde, who is fighting the assembly election against his cousin and Maharashtra BJP minister Pankaja Munde, sought installation of mobile network jammer around the strong room and counting centre in Parli between October 21 (day of voting) and 24 (day of counting).

"It is feared that EVMs can be hacked using the mobile network or WiFi. Therefore, in order to maintain transparency in the election process, there is need to take certain security measures," the letter said.

"As part of those measures, mobile network jammer should be installed at the strong room where the EVMs will be stored after the voting as well as at the counting centre

immediately," the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council said.

He also appealed to the authorities that network towers of all the telecom companies in the vicinity should be shut off during that period.

