Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NCP's Praful Patel Denies Wrongdoing, Says Happy to Cooperate with Probe in Aviation Scam

The Enforcement Directorate has asked Patel, who was the civil aviation minister in the UPA government, to appear on June 6 as part of its money-laundering probe related to alleged losses suffered by Air India.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NCP's Praful Patel Denies Wrongdoing, Says Happy to Cooperate with Probe in Aviation Scam
Praful Patel had promised to meet the I-League clubs after April 11. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Loading...
Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged UPA-era aviation scam, on Saturday said he would be happy to cooperate with the agency to help it "understand the complexities of the aviation sector".

The ED has asked Patel, who was the civil aviation minister in the UPA government, to appear on June 6 as part of its money-laundering probe related to alleged losses suffered by national carrier Air India in an alleged multi-crore aviation scam.

"(I am) Happy to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate to help them understand the complexities of the aviation sector," Patel, a Rajya Sabha member, said in a statement here.

"The matter pertains to bilateral agreements for exchange of flying rights between two governments where any private individual has no role to play," he said.

"Traffic rights to foreign airlines are granted by their respective countries and not by government of India. Flying rights or 'seat entitlements' are equal for both the respective countries. This policy has been in practice for the past 60 years or more till date irrespective of any government," he added.

"Further this issue has been examined in great detail by the CAG which says the liberalised policy towards bilateral entitlements benefited the Indian traveller considerably in terms of choices and lower tariffs," he said further.

"Moreover, the CAG report does not point out any loss incurred by the exchequer and has not indicted any government functionaries or pointed out any lacunae in the process," the NCP leader said.

According to official sources, the ED wanted to confront Patel with certain revelations made by arrested aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar.

The agency had recently filed a charge sheet in the case naming Talwar, claiming he was was in regular touch with Patel.

According to the charge sheet, Talwar obtained favourable traffic rights for private airlines during 2008-09 at the cost Air India.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram