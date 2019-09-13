NCP's Supriya Sule Hits Out at Maharashtra Govt for Erratic Roads, Asks People to Click 'Selfies with Potholes'
Supriya Sule asked people to click 'selfies with potholes' and share it on social media tagging the chief minister's office.
Image for representation only.
Mumbai: NCP MP Supriya Sule on Friday renewed her attack on the Maharashtra government over potholed roads, and alleged it was not adhering to its promise of getting them cleared by December 15.
She asked people to click "selfies with potholes" and share it on social media tagging the chief minister's office.
"Doubt crops up whether pothole-free Maharashtra is a rarity or what. The reason is the condition of the roads in the state due to potholes...Despite repeatedly questioning the government, it gives the deadline of December 15 every year.
The work, however, is not done," Sule tweeted. The Baramati Lok Sabha MP further said people should now remind the government about what happened to the December 15 deadline it had set.
"Capture selfies with potholes if potholes are there on roads in your areas. Let's share that photo with the hash tag of #SelfieWithPotholes on social media like Twitter, Facebook, ShareChat. Don't forget to tag the office of honourable Chief Minister @CMOMaharashtra," she added.
Sule first launched such a campaign in November 2017 by posting "selfiewithpotholes".
