Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

NCR May See Light to Moderate Rain This Week, Says IMD Forecast

The first western disturbance is expected on Monday, which will bring in light rain over the NCR.

IANS

Updated:January 12, 2020, 11:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NCR May See Light to Moderate Rain This Week, Says IMD Forecast
Representative image.

New Delhi: Two successive Western Disturbances (WD) within the next week are likely to cause rians in the national capital region (NCR), according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

The first western disturbance is expected on Monday, which will bring in light rain over the NCR. The wind speed could be 20 kmph over some areas, said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior IMD scientist.

The second western disturbance would occur between January 15 and January 17 and would bring in very light rain or drizzle towards January 15 night, Srivastava said.

However, on January 16 the IMD expects light or moderate rain. On January 17 the NCR might witness very light rain or drizzle, Srivastava said.

During these three days, the maximum temperature is expected to stay around 17-18 degrees Celsius.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram