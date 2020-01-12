NCR May See Light to Moderate Rain This Week, Says IMD Forecast
The first western disturbance is expected on Monday, which will bring in light rain over the NCR.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Two successive Western Disturbances (WD) within the next week are likely to cause rians in the national capital region (NCR), according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.
The first western disturbance is expected on Monday, which will bring in light rain over the NCR. The wind speed could be 20 kmph over some areas, said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior IMD scientist.
The second western disturbance would occur between January 15 and January 17 and would bring in very light rain or drizzle towards January 15 night, Srivastava said.
However, on January 16 the IMD expects light or moderate rain. On January 17 the NCR might witness very light rain or drizzle, Srivastava said.
During these three days, the maximum temperature is expected to stay around 17-18 degrees Celsius.
