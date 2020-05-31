NCR Offices Can Open With Full Strength, Restricted Entry from Delhi: Phased Easing of Lockdown in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown on the lines Centre’s directives.

Stating that the lockdown has been extended till June 30, Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said relaxations will be given in a phased manner.

In the first phase, restrictions will be eased outside COVID-19 containment zones wherein religious places, hotels, restaurants, hospitality-related services and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), restrictions would continue regarding entry of people from hotspot zones in Delhi. A detailed order in this context will be issued at the local level after consultation with police, administrative and health officials.

All offices will be allowed to work with 100 per cent workforce but norms will have to be followed. Three shifts have to be followed in this regard -- 9am to 5pm, 10am to 6pm and 11pm to 7am. Sanitisation, face masks, social distancing have to be maintained at all places.

In the second phase to begin from July, all schools, colleges, educational institutions, and training and coaching institutes will start functioning. Detailed orders will be issued after reviewing the situation locally, the chief secretary said.

Meanwhile, flight (apart from those permitted by the home department) and metro services will remain suspended till further orders.

Gymnasiums, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums and assembly halls will also remain shut for now.

Night restrictions will remain in place from 9pm till 5am and during this time will only exceptions for those associated with essential services. Local authorities may apply Section 144 of the CrpC for effective implementation of guidelines, while those violating guidelines may have to face punishment.

In containment zones, the activities that will be permitted include health services, sanitation services and door-step delivery of items. It will be ensured that guidelines are effectively implemented in these areas and nobody apart from those involved in essential work will be allowed to move around.

Contact tracing and door-to-door surveillance will be carried out, while places outside containment zones (buffer zones) will also be seeing strict implementation of lockdown guidelines.

Industrial activities will be allowed but only outside the containment zones. Owners of all shops that open have to ensure that face masks and sanitisers are available at their outlets and no customer without face masks are entertained. All markets, including supermarkets, will be allowed to operate from 9am to 9pm, but they will also have to follow social distancing norms.

Salons and beauty parlours will be allowed to operate following guidelines. Barring containment zones, in all other areas, street vendors will be allowed to operate, while sweet shops can open with takeaway options.

Similarly, taxi, maxi cabs, cab services, three-wheelers, auto rickshaws, and e-rickshaws will be allowed to operate, but they will have to ensure that all passengers wear face masks or face covers.

Hand sanitisers are also a must in all vehicles, even private ones. Two-wheelers will be allowed to operate with their maximum seating capacity and will have to wear face masks along with helmets.

Roadway buses will be allowed to operate as per their capacity, but no one will be allowed to commute while standing in bus. Bus drivers and conductors will have to wear face mask, gloves, while passengers will have to put on face mask or face covers compulsorily.

108 Ambulance service will have to station ambulance at and near bus stations in case of emergencies. Passengers in all the above-mentioned vehicles will have to download Arogya Setu App or AYUSH Kavach COVID App.

Stadiums and sports complexes will be allowed to open but without any spectators.

Elderly people above the age of 65 years, pregnant women and children less than 10-year-olds will have to stay inside their homes and will be allowed only if there is a health-related requirement.

Meanwhile, marriage functions can be organised in the state with maximum 30 attendees, while funerals will be limited to 20 people only.



Spitting at public places will remain prohibited and violators will be punished with fines.