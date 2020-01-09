NCVT ITI Result Announced at ncvtmis.gov.in, Steps to Check
Candidates can check their marks from the official website. The National Council of Vocational Training examination for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) was conducted in August-September.
(Image: News18.com)
The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) has announced NCVT ITI result. The NCVT Industrial Training Institute result was released by the National Council of Vocational Training released on its official website. Candidates, who sat for the examination, can check their marks from the official website. The National Council of Vocational Training examination for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) was conducted in August-September.
NCVT ITI result: Steps to check score
Candidates should follow the below listed steps to access their mark sheets
Step 1: Go to the official website, ncvtmisgov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘download e-NTC and semester wise marks sheet’
Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Download NCVT ITI result and keep a printout for future reference
The National Council for Vocational Training, an advisory body, was set up by the Government of India in 1956 (the then National Council of Training in Vocational Trades—NCTVT). The Council has been entrusted with the responsibilities of prescribing standards and curricula for craftsmen training, advising the Government of India on the overall policy and programs, conducting All India Trade Tests and awarding National Trade Certificates.
This portal is a one-stop information source for all Institutes and courses under the purview of the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT). The links in the boxes below may be used for currently available features of the portal.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Instagram Influencer Has the Perfect Response to Trolls Saying 'Go Back to Pakistan'
- 101-Year Old Freedom Fighter Broke Satyagraha with Coconut Water among Protesters in Bengaluru
- The Hottest Product We Want Is Privacy, But How Many Tech Giants Are Actually Bothered?
- CES 2020: Ivanka Trump Keynote Addresses Workplace Evolution, Amid Boycott Calls
- Apple Talks Privacy, And Suggests The FBI is Not Getting Any Backdoors For iPhones