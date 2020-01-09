NCVT ITI Result Announced at ncvtmis.gov.in, Steps to Check

The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) has announced NCVT ITI result. The NCVT Industrial Training Institute result was released by the National Council of Vocational Training released on its official website. Candidates, who sat for the examination, can check their marks from the official website. The National Council of Vocational Training examination for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) was conducted in August-September.

NCVT ITI result: Steps to check score

Candidates should follow the below listed steps to access their mark sheets

Step 1: Go to the official website, ncvtmisgov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download e-NTC and semester wise marks sheet’

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download NCVT ITI result and keep a printout for future reference

The National Council for Vocational Training, an advisory body, was set up by the Government of India in 1956 (the then National Council of Training in Vocational Trades—NCTVT). The Council has been entrusted with the responsibilities of prescribing standards and curricula for craftsmen training, advising the Government of India on the overall policy and programs, conducting All India Trade Tests and awarding National Trade Certificates.

This portal is a one-stop information source for all Institutes and courses under the purview of the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT). The links in the boxes below may be used for currently available features of the portal.

