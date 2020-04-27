NCW Asks Rajasthan Police to Conduct Probe in Gang-rape of Woman in School Premises Amid Lockdown
"The Commission is concerned about the safety and security of women despite the enactment of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013, that made laws against sexual crimes stricter," the statement said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women on Monday asked the Rajasthan police to conduct an immediate investigation in the alleged gang-rape of a woman in that state and sought strict action against the culprits and the erring police officials.
A 40-year-old woman, who was unable to make her way back to her home in Jaipur due to travel restrictions amid the countrywide lockdown, was allegedly raped on the night of April 23-24 by three men at a school in Sawai Madhopur district where she was put up by the local authorities.
"The Commission has written to Bhupendra Singh Yadav, Director General of Police, Rajasthan, for immediate investigation and strict action against the culprits and erring police officials as per the law," the NCW said in a statement.
"The Commission is concerned about the safety and security of women despite the enactment of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013, that made laws against sexual crimes stricter," it said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fact Check: Viral Video of Hailstorm in Chhattisgarh is Actually From Vietnam
- This Online Petition Wants WhatsApp Deleted From Anand Mahindra and Amitabh Bachchan's Phones
- Industry Dialogue: For Companies & Users, Data Privacy & Security Must Never be an Afterthought
- As Beautiful as The Moon? This is The First Time we Get to See The Lunar Surface in Such Detail
- Pitches and Balls to be Sterilised When Spanish Football Season Restarts, Says Doctor