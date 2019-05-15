English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCW Asks UP DGP O P Singh to Enforce a Ban on Sale of Acid in State
Quoting a media report, the NCW said a 22-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her two brothers who later dumped her in Kot village in Greater Noida's Dadri on May 9.
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Loading...
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) Wednesday asked Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh to enforce a ban on the sale of acid while noting that it is "disturbed" by the rise in incidents of acid attacks in the state.
Quoting a media report, the NCW said a 22-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her two brothers who later dumped her in Kot village in Greater Noida's Dadri on May 9. In a letter to Singh, the commission also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.
The NCW said its team would visit the victim soon.
"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that action be taken to enforce the ban on the sale of acid in the state and a detailed action taken report in the matter may be sent to the Commission at an early date," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said.
Quoting a media report, the NCW said a 22-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her two brothers who later dumped her in Kot village in Greater Noida's Dadri on May 9. In a letter to Singh, the commission also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.
The NCW said its team would visit the victim soon.
"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that action be taken to enforce the ban on the sale of acid in the state and a detailed action taken report in the matter may be sent to the Commission at an early date," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results