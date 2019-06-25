NCW Chairperson Demands Capital Punishment for Kathua Case Convicts
A court in Pathankot sentenced to life imprisonment the three main accused in the gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic girl in J&K's Kathua, while awarding five years in jail to three others for the destruction of evidence.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/ News18
New Delhi: NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma Monday demanded capital punishment for the six convicts in the sensational Kathua gangrape-murder case, saying the Jammu and Kashmir government should appeal in a higher court.
A court in Pathankot on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment the three main accused in the gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, while awarding five years in jail to three others for the destruction of evidence.
Sharma welcomed the conviction, but said she was expecting capital punishment for the culprits.
"The Jammu and Kashmir government must go for appeal in a higher court," she said.
The girl was kidnapped on January 10 last year and gang-raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua after having been kept sedated for four days. She was later bludgeoned to death.
The incident led to a countrywide outcry and the trial was held on a day-to-day basis at the district and sessions court in Pathankot.
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube Finally Gives You More Control Over What Videos You See When You Sign in And in Suggestions
- Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen was Eaten by Her Own Dragon, Suggests Forensic Anthropologist
- MG Hector Undercuts Jeep Compass by Rs 3.5 lakh, Tata Harrier by Rs 80,000
- Amazon Alexa Arrives on Android TV, Starting With The Sony Bravia TVs
- India vs West Indies | Great Feeling to be Respected as a Fast Bowling Unit: Bumrah
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s