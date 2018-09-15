GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NCW Directs Haryana DGP to Apprise of Probe in 19-Year-old College Student's Gangrape

Taking suo motu cognisance in the case, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission strongly condemns the incident and has written to Sandhu, seeking an update in the matter at the earliest.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2018, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NCW Directs Haryana DGP to Apprise of Probe in 19-Year-old College Student's Gangrape
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed Haryana Police chiefB S Sandhu to apprise it of the probe at the earliest in the gangrape of a19-year-old woman in Haryana's Mahendargarh district, according to an official.

Taking suo motu cognisance in the case, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission strongly condemns the incident and has written to Sandhu, seeking an update in the matter at the earliest.

The father of the woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

According to an FIR, the incident took place when the woman was returning from a coaching centre in Kanina in Mahendragarh district.

The woman in her complaint alleged that she was kidnapped by the accused, who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place, where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...