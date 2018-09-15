NCW Directs Haryana DGP to Apprise of Probe in 19-Year-old College Student's Gangrape

: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed Haryana Police chiefB S Sandhu to apprise it of the probe at the earliest in the gangrape of a19-year-old woman in Haryana's Mahendargarh district, according to an official.Taking suo motu cognisance in the case, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission strongly condemns the incident and has written to Sandhu, seeking an update in the matter at the earliest.The father of the woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.According to an FIR, the incident took place when the woman was returning from a coaching centre in Kanina in Mahendragarh district.The woman in her complaint alleged that she was kidnapped by the accused, who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place, where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.