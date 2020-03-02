NCW Expresses Concern over 'Miserable Condition' of People Affected by Violence in Northeast Delhi

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women on Monday expressed concern over the "miserable condition" of the people affected by the violence in northeast Delhi, saying it is "disturbing" that victims have been told to visit the concerned state government offices to fulfil formalities in such a situation.

In a letter to Chief Secretary of the national capital Vijay Kumar Dev, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma asked the Delhi government to present its action plan for the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by the recent violence in Delhi.

Sharma has also asked how many people have been provided compensation and the number of shelter homes identified for the victims.

"Till date, how many people are accommodated (in shelter homes) and necessary medical and other facilities given for the injured victims?" Sharma asked in the letter.

A team, led by Sharma, visited violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi and said the most disturbing fact noticed by them is that the affected people are in "miserable condition" due to lack of proper information of the government's action plan for the rehabilitation of and compensation for homeless and injured people whose properties and homes are been destroyed in the riots.

"There are no proper arrangements of stay for attendants of the injured people in the hospitals. Further, which is most disturbing fact noticed by the team is that the affected people have been told to come to concerned state government offices to fulfil the formalities in such conditions," she said in the letter.

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured in last week's communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.