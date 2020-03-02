Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

NCW Expresses Concern over 'Miserable Condition' of People Affected by Violence in Northeast Delhi

In a letter to Chief Secretary of the national capital Vijay Kumar Dev, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma asked the Delhi government to present its action plan for the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by the recent violence in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NCW Expresses Concern over 'Miserable Condition' of People Affected by Violence in Northeast Delhi
National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma (PTI)

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women on Monday expressed concern over the "miserable condition" of the people affected by the violence in northeast Delhi, saying it is "disturbing" that victims have been told to visit the concerned state government offices to fulfil formalities in such a situation.

In a letter to Chief Secretary of the national capital Vijay Kumar Dev, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma asked the Delhi government to present its action plan for the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by the recent violence in Delhi.

Sharma has also asked how many people have been provided compensation and the number of shelter homes identified for the victims.

"Till date, how many people are accommodated (in shelter homes) and necessary medical and other facilities given for the injured victims?" Sharma asked in the letter.

A team, led by Sharma, visited violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi and said the most disturbing fact noticed by them is that the affected people are in "miserable condition" due to lack of proper information of the government's action plan for the rehabilitation of and compensation for homeless and injured people whose properties and homes are been destroyed in the riots.

"There are no proper arrangements of stay for attendants of the injured people in the hospitals. Further, which is most disturbing fact noticed by the team is that the affected people have been told to come to concerned state government offices to fulfil the formalities in such conditions," she said in the letter.

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured in last week's communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram