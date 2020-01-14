Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

NCW Expresses Concern over TN Woman Who Sold Hair to Feed Her Children, Urges Action

The National Commission for Women asked the Secretary, Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department in the Tamil Nadu government to send a report on the matter at the earliest.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NCW Expresses Concern over TN Woman Who Sold Hair to Feed Her Children, Urges Action
31-year-old Prema, who works as a daily wage labourer, sold her hair to feed her kids.

New Delhi: The NCW has expressed concern over a news report that a 31-year-old woman sold her hair to feed her children and requested Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate steps to mitigate the hardship faced by the woman and her kids.

It also asked the Secretary, Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department in Tamil Nadu government, to send a report at the earliest.

According to a media report, the woman, who had tried to commit suicide seven months ago, sold her hair to feed her three starving children. It is also reported that she is left with debt following the death of her husband.

"The incident reported is truly unfortunate and National Commission of Women has written to S Madumathi, Secretary, Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department in Tamil Nadu government, and requested to take appropriate steps to mitigate the hardship faced by the women and her kids, and to send report to the Commission at the earliest," the NCW said in a statement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram