NCW Issues Notice to Telangana DGP over Thrashing of Woman Forest Officer in Telengana
The female forest officer was brutally attacked with sticks by men allegedly belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday.
For Representation.
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women expressed concern over beating up of a woman forest officer in Telangana and sought a report from the the state police chief.
The female forest officer was brutally attacked with sticks by men allegedly belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday.
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission is seriously concerned about the brutal crime targeted against officials and women in particular performing their duty.
"Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to ensure swift and speedy investigation in the matter and send a detailed action taken report to the commission at an early date by e-mail and fax," Sharma said in a letter to Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Monday.
The NCW also said it has taken cognisance of a media report that two women were assaulted and tonsured for resisting a rape bid by a councillor in Bihar.
It is reported that a 48-year-old woman and her newly married 19-year-old daughter were allegedly punished' in Vaishali's Bihari village for protesting a rape bid by a local ward councillor and constituted, the commission said.
The NCW formed a committee, which has reached Vaishali to inquire into the matter, the NCW said in a statement.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Let's Talk About Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and India's Final 10 Overs Against England in World Cup
- New Action-Packed Sooryavanshi BTS Video Teases Akshay Kumar in Top Form
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 2 - Aditi Unfiltered - Straight From The Vault
- Sushmita Sen Puts End to Breakup Rumours, Writes ‘I love you, Rohman Shawl’
- Sony Launches The Z9F Soundbar For Rs 59,990 And Believes Dolby Atmos is The Crucial Ingredient
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s