NCW Seeks Action against Man for Giving Rape Threat to Comedian

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Gujarat Police, seeking action against a man who gave open rape threat to a female comedian.

In its letter written to Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha, the NCW chairperson said, "NCW is committed to create safe online space for women and ensure cyber security for women and is perturbed by the rise in the use of the cyberspace to instigate crime against women."

The Commission has sought immediate action against the man under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. It has also sought an action taken report from the Gujarat Police at the earliest.

"Considering the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that immediate action be taken as per the Information Technology Act, 2000, against the miscreant and a feedback be apprised to the Commission by e-mail/fax," the letter read.

The man, who has been identified as Shubham Mishra, not only used filthy language, but casually threatened to rape standup comedian Agrima Joshua.

The matter came to light after actor Swara Bhaskar, comedian Kunal Kamra and many others shared the video of the man on Twitter. In the said video, the man could be seen abusing Joshua and also giving an open rape threat to the female comedian.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also took to Twitter, appealing the Gujarat Police to take immediate action against the Mishra.

"A man is openly giving rape threat to a woman and it can be clearly seen in the video that he isn't afraid in doing so," Maliwal tweeted.