1-min read

NCW Seeks Protection for Rape Survivor Threatened with Worse Consequences than Unnao Victim

Taking cognizance of a media report, the commission also said there should be speedy and swift investigation in the matter.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
NCW Seeks Protection for Rape Survivor Threatened with Worse Consequences than Unnao Victim
National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma (PTI)

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought protection for a rape survivor who was threatened with consequences worse than that of the Unnao victim if she testified in court.

Taking cognizance of a media report, the commission also said there should be speedy and swift investigation in the matter.

The rape survivor was threatened with consequences "worse than Unnao" if she testified in court in a pamphlet that was put up at her house in western Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, according to the media report.

The pamphlet was referring to an incident in Unnao early this month when a rape victim, who was on her way to court, was set ablaze allegedly by five persons.

Reacting to the incident, the NCW said it is disturbed by the rise in crimes against woman in the state despite the enactment of several laws to safeguard the rights of women.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on the rape survivor being threatened and sought an action taken report in the matter.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to ensure swift and speedy investigation in the matter. "Also make sure that the girl is safe and provide protection to the victim and family. A detailed action taken report be sent to the Commission at an early date," Sharma said.

